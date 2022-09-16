Warm start to the weekend

Warm, dry and windy are the main weather themes for Friday as Texoma continues to experience warmer than normal temperatures for mid-September. The southerly wind has been picking up speed with gusts up to 20mph. High temperatures will continue to reach the low 90s but will slowly work up to the mid-90s by next week.

A strong area of high pressure is back over Texoma and the southeast portion of the United States. It will ensure that Texoma will continue experiencing warm and dry conditions for the near future. The summer season isn’t quite over yet!

As for high school football tonight, looks like ideal conditions other than a little warmth. Because it’s so dry, temperatures will drop fast when the sun goes down. A nice evening to start the weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

