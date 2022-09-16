Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a shooting back in August of 2022 left a man dead.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a shooting back in August of 2022 left a man dead.

The Ardmore Police Department said Meghan Matthews was arrested for murder in the second degree Friday.

Police said it happened in the 1300 block of John Rd. SW on August 27, 2022 at 1:08 a.m.

According to law enforcement, when officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into home, and found 45-year-old Gary Williams, of Ardmore, with a gunshot wound on the left side of his body.

Police said when medical personnel arrived, Williams was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation revealed that Matthews and her boyfriend were at a friend’s home, when she heard her boyfriend’s vehicle start-up.

According to Matthews, she yelled out to the driver to stop the vehicle, but when the driver did not Matthews took out a pistol and fired several shots at the car, police said.

Police said Williams sustained his injury during the course of that altercation.

Charges of murder in the second degree were submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, and Matthews was booked-in for murder in the second degree.

