41st Annual Sherman Arts Festival

By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Time to tap into your creative side.

The Sherman arts festival is this Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

After 41 years of presenting unique artwork to Sherman residents, this year there will be a record number of vendors at the festival.

The Sherman Art League’s art show will be held inside the Sherman municipal ballroom with other vendors set up along North Rusk Street and the surrounding area.

Sherman’s Tourism and Main Street manager, Sarah Mcrae said, ” We have two different stages throughout the day with different events happening on them. One is like a performance arts stage and the other one is mostly music with some other groups that are highlighted in the morning.”

If you want to check out the full line-up of Saturday’s events visit Sherman Tourism (shermantx.org) for more details.

