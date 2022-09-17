Hot & Humid Weekend

Texoma Local
Overnight moisture levels jumped up so it feels hotter this weekend.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Early Saturday morning in the overnight areas, a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico entered Texoma. This raised the dew point temperature and consequently the humidity for Saturday. Temperatures rose another 2-3 degrees, but the heat index value is now in the upper 90s and even feels like 100 degrees in some parts. You can see the amount of moisture by the large cumulus clouds outside.

With those clouds has triggered a couple isolated thunderstorms in some parts of Texoma. They’re heat driven thunderstorms that have been very brief, but enough to show up on the radar. Keep an eye on the KXII Weather Authority app for a live radar that will let you know if any are near you.

Looking ahead to next week, the warm up will continue as an area of high pressure looms over Texoma all next week. Still no rain chances in sight for next week. It’s looking like an unseasonably warm start to Fall here in Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

