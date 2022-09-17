Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

Police shoot man believed to be connected to killing at a daycare several hours earlier.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare.

Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the scene.

Three hours later, police received reports on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.

When officers arrived at that location, they discovered the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, holding a rifle.

It is unclear what led police to shoot Mitchell.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the initial incident is domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash left destruction on Highway 69
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a shooting back in August of 2022 left a...
Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting
Prior mug shot of Blake Garrett
Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman
According to DPS, Wednesday night a small single engine aircraft owned by the US Aviation...
An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville

Latest News

Indianapolis police shoot man allegedly connected to daycare murder
SCENE: Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia
Join the city of Sherman in celebrating the arts
41st Annual Sherman Arts Festival