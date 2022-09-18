Summer’s intense season finale

Texoma’s warm-up has not stopped and Sunday has been one of the hottest days all September. This is once again due to a big area of high pressure overhead causing a heat dome, just like it did all summer long to cause Texoma’s miserable seasonal temperatures. It’s not moving much either, so Monday through Wednesday will continue this trend of mid to upper 90s as we approach the official start of Fall on Thursday.

Thursday does have some interesting developments right on time for the seasonal shift. A weak cold front will move through Wednesday overnight into Thursday that will bring in cooler air during the first day of Fall. Though given the week-long lead up of warmer air, it will likely mix with all that hot air and not provide much relief. Temperatures expected to only drop a few degrees and above average September high temperatures are once again expected.

Though the Thursday frontal disturbance does look to disturb the high pressure heat dome, which is showing signs of some storm chances on Sunday. It would be an isolated storm event, but a welcome change considering the dry spell Texoma has been under for so long.

The official start of Fall might be Thursday, but autumnal weather will be delayed this year as summer does not want to end just yet.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

