4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada.

Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C. Tapp, of Seminole, was traveling southbound on State Highway 99N, when she attempted to turn eastbound on County Road 1510, and entered into the northbound lane.

Tapp then struck the front of an SUV driven by 37-year-old Lindsey E. Warrior, of Edmond, causing both vehicles to leave the road.

Troopers said Warrior and four children in her SUV, a 1-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy were transported to Mercy Hospital.

The 9-year-old child was later flown to OU Children’s Hospital in stable condition with internal injuries.

The driver of the pickup, Tapp, was transported to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and later released.

Warrior and the three other children were also treated and released.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was from a failure to yield from a left turn.

According to OHP everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

