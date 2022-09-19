Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada.

Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C. Tapp, of Seminole, was traveling southbound on State Highway 99N, when she attempted to turn eastbound on County Road 1510, and entered into the northbound lane.

Tapp then struck the front of an SUV driven by 37-year-old Lindsey E. Warrior, of Edmond, causing both vehicles to leave the road.

Troopers said Warrior and four children in her SUV, a 1-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy were transported to Mercy Hospital.

The 9-year-old child was later flown to OU Children’s Hospital in stable condition with internal injuries.

The driver of the pickup, Tapp, was transported to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and later released.

Warrior and the three other children were also treated and released.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was from a failure to yield from a left turn.

According to OHP everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
The city said Chief Danny Jones is on paid administrative leave pending the result of an...
Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave
Prior mug shot of Blake Garrett
Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a shooting back in August of 2022 left a...
Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting
A Troy man plead guilty to sexual contact with a 12-year-old child in federal court.
Johnston County man pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact with a minor

Latest News

A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
Pauls Valley police are seeking suspects after a catalytic converter was stolen on Sept. 8th.,...
Pauls Valley police searching for catalytic converter theft suspects
Sherman non-profit motorcycle organization hosts For Your Brother Run.
For The Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood motorcycle organization helps Texoma families in need
The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1...
Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust