Ardmore man arrested for firing gun in city limits

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man has been arrested after police say he shot a gun into the air in city limits.

Court documents state it happened on Tuesday at a home in Ardmore.

According to police, Vernon Bradley was arguing with family when he shot the gun.

Since he already had a warrant, officers took him into custody.

He’s been charged for shooting the gun as well as possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony.

