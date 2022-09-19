Ardmore man arrested for firing gun in city limits
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man has been arrested after police say he shot a gun into the air in city limits.
Court documents state it happened on Tuesday at a home in Ardmore.
According to police, Vernon Bradley was arguing with family when he shot the gun.
Since he already had a warrant, officers took him into custody.
He’s been charged for shooting the gun as well as possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony.
