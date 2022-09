BURNEYVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Burneyville man has been accused of indecent exposure.

30-year-old Stetson Gibbs was in the town of Leon on Tuesday morning when he ran down the street naked, according to court records.

The records also state he was intoxicated at the time.

Gibbs was arrested and taken to the Love County Justice Center.

