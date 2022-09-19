Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E Main Street in the city limits of Davis.

Troopers said a pickup, driven by 45-year-old Jeffery Q. Huffman, of Elmore City, was traveling eastbound on E Main Street when he struck a woman crossing the street.

The woman, 56-year-old Angela R. Oller was flown to OU Medical Center, and admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries.

Huffman was not injured.

Troopers said the cause of the collision was due to the pedestrian’s action.

