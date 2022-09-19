Texoma Local
FM 51 bridge will have fewer lanes for more than a year

The FM 51 bridge over the Elm Fork Trinity River will be reduced to one lane in each direction...
The FM 51 bridge over the Elm Fork Trinity River will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning Monday evening.(MGN Online)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The FM 51 bridge over the Elm Fork Trinity River will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning Monday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the FM 51 (W. California St) bridge will be reduced to just 1-lane in each direction on September 19 beginning at 8 p.m.

TxDOT said they have contractors replacing the structure that will be demolishing and rebuilding one side of the bridge at a time. Traffic will have to share one half of the structure during construction.

On Tuesday, September 20th at 8 p.m., the main entrance to Moffett Park will be closed to all traffic.

According to TxDOT, the opening of the park entrance will only happen after the first half of the bridge is built as early late Spring 2023.

TxDOT said rebuilding the Elm Fork Trinity River Bridge will continue with just 1-lane in each direction until the bridge is done. The contractor expects the new bridge to open to full capacity in the Fall of 2023.

According to TxDOT, this type of job is dependent on good weather, manpower, and material supplies. The opening date will be moved forward or back depending on progress.

Local drivers can avoid the backup by using alternate routes around the area.

