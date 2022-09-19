Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 165 mph.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it happened near the I-35 mile marker 68 on September 14, 2022.

Documents state 23-year-old Jakob Zachary Webb took off when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol car activated its lights in an attempt to make a traffic stop.

According to court documents, Webb accelerated to 165 mph, and passed motorist on the shoulder during the chase.

Webb is charged with endangering others while eluding/ attempting to elude police officer.

