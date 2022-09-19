Texoma Local
Friends of the Sherman Public Library hosts a book sale

By Chanel Young
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Friday and Saturday, Friends of the Sherman Public Library hosted a book sale at their location on North East Street.

Most items were sold for one dollar or less.

The Friends of the Sherman Public Library is a charitable support organization. Due to the success from previous book sales, the organization hosts a pop-up book sale twice a year. The organization thanked large book donations from the public for getting enough items to fill their shelves, which book-lovers happily browsed.

“It’s very encouraging to see this kind of turn out for a book sale,” Treasurer of Friends of the Sherman Public Library, Steve Sorensen, said. “People have been saying books are dead because of the internet. It’s not. Reading books is still its own experience. It opens up the world.”

According to the organization, funds are used to pay for materials and programs at the library catered to children and adults. The organization said these items promote literacy, which they claimed is the foundation of learning.

Rebecca Ramos, a customer at Friends of Sherman Public Library, said, “[Reading] just helps develop everything from reading, comprehension, and speaking with each other. It’s always great to have the option of cheaper books because books are expensive.”

Fellow customer Jennifer Montanez nodded in agreement. “The accessibility is great,” she added.

The organization urged people to keep an eye out for their Facebook page, where they will announce further information about their next big sale in January. To join Friends of the Sherman Public Library, or get more information, visit their website.

