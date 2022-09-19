Hot, Summery Days ahead for Texoma

Monday kicked off some of the hottest September temperatures across Texoma. Mid to upper 90s were the highs today and they will get slightly hotter for Tuesday and Wednesday. With an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, heat index values (feels like temperature) will make it feel like 100 degree temperatures in some areas. Expect temperatures in the 90s into the weekend, even though a very weak cold front will move through on Thursday that will temporarily halt the warming process. Despite being the first official day of Fall, Thursday could still be a record heat day.

The good news is there is a stronger cold front in the forecast for Sunday evening. This will feel more like a proper Fall cold front that will drop temperatures into the 80s for the start of next Monday. With that front is a low (10%) chance of some pop-up storms, but that will depend on the amount of moisture in the air when the time comes.

So Fall temperatures in Texoma are officially delayed. It’s going to be a hot final few days of summer. Stay cool out there Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.