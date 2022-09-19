For The Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood motorcycle club helps Texoma families in need

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, the organization called “For The Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood” hosted their fourth annual For Your Brother Run.

The organization said profits go to help families in Texoma who need help bouncing back due to serious injury, illness, or death.

“There’s all trades and all walks of life,” stated Garry Lilly, a member of For The Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood. “We just got to be a brotherhood and fellowship with one another.”

Bikers who attended the event gathered to ride their motorcycles toward their favorite hangouts in Texoma. Each pit stop featured its own games and activities. Once the group reached their final destination, the fun had just begun.

“We enjoy doing this event every year,” gushed Carol Engelhaupt, treasurer of For The Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood. “We’ve all grown as a family. We strive to help.”

“We’re doing something to give back to our community that gives so much to us,” added Brandi Garner, co-founder and vice president of For The Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood.

The motorcyclists ended their journey with live music, barbecue, raffles, and auctions. However, members said the actual excitement was raising funds for the community.

“It’s about the families of the people, of the whole community,” Lilly said. “It’s warming to the heart to be able to help somebody, and help folks out.”

If you are in Texoma and would like to contribute or receive funds, visit fortheloveofbikesbikersandbrotherhood.org.

