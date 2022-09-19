Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Memorial motorcycle ride honors fallen service members

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Ten fallen service members in four counties were remembered Saturday in an annual memorial veterans motorcycle ride.

More than two dozen riders from the Oklahoma City and Muskogee chapters of the American Veterans Motorcycle Club were part of the annual event called “Ride to Honor.”

It kicked off in Carter County and went through Love and Marshall counties before finally stopping in Bryan County.

The group of veterans and volunteers honored the veterans in short memorial service at each of the gravesites, then placed a flag, wreath and left coins on the headstones.

The group said they’ve made the trek to honor the veterans for about 12 years now, and add more stops each year.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a shooting back in August of 2022 left a...
Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting
The city said Chief Danny Jones is on paid administrative leave pending the result of an...
Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave
Prior mug shot of Blake Garrett
Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman
A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

Latest News

An Ardmore man has been arrested after police say he shot a gun into the air in city limits.
Ardmore man arrested for firing gun in city limits
A Burneyville man has been accused of indecent exposure.
Burneyville man exposes self in Leon, court records state
Saturday Sherman ISD remembered former superintendent David Anthony Hicks with a funeral held...
Speakers at funeral for Sherman superintendent remember him as generous
Thursday the Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma broke ground on their new shelter.
New youth shelter breaks ground in Ardmore