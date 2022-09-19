Memorial motorcycle ride honors fallen service members

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Ten fallen service members in four counties were remembered Saturday in an annual memorial veterans motorcycle ride.

More than two dozen riders from the Oklahoma City and Muskogee chapters of the American Veterans Motorcycle Club were part of the annual event called “Ride to Honor.”

It kicked off in Carter County and went through Love and Marshall counties before finally stopping in Bryan County.

The group of veterans and volunteers honored the veterans in short memorial service at each of the gravesites, then placed a flag, wreath and left coins on the headstones.

The group said they’ve made the trek to honor the veterans for about 12 years now, and add more stops each year.

