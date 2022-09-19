Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Pauls Valley police searching for catalytic converter theft suspects

Pauls Valley police are seeking suspects after a catalytic converter was stolen on Sept. 8th.,...
Pauls Valley police are seeking suspects after a catalytic converter was stolen on Sept. 8th., according to the department’s Facebook page.(Pauls Valley Police Dept.)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Pauls Valley police are seeking suspects after a catalytic converter was stolen on Sept. 8th., according to the department’s Facebook page.

Photos attached to the post show what appear to be two men walking towards a car parked in a business’s parking lot, as well as what police described as their vehicle, a red Dodge Durango.

If you recognize them, police ask that you call them at (405) 238-5531.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
The city said Chief Danny Jones is on paid administrative leave pending the result of an...
Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave
Prior mug shot of Blake Garrett
Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a shooting back in August of 2022 left a...
Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting
A Troy man plead guilty to sexual contact with a 12-year-old child in federal court.
Johnston County man pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact with a minor

Latest News

Sherman non-profit motorcycle organization hosts For Your Brother Run.
For The Love of Bikes, Bikers, and Brotherhood motorcycle organization helps Texoma families in need
The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1...
Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust
Ten fallen service members in four counties were remembered Saturday in an annual memorial...
Memorial motorcycle ride honors fallen service members
A fire in Sulphur burned down three acres at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area Sunday...
Sulphur fire burns 3 acres at Chickasaw Recreation Area