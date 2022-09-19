Pauls Valley police searching for catalytic converter theft suspects

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Pauls Valley police are seeking suspects after a catalytic converter was stolen on Sept. 8th., according to the department’s Facebook page.

Photos attached to the post show what appear to be two men walking towards a car parked in a business’s parking lot, as well as what police described as their vehicle, a red Dodge Durango.

If you recognize them, police ask that you call them at (405) 238-5531.

