Speakers at funeral for Sherman superintendent remember him as generous

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD remembered former superintendent David Anthony Hicks with a funeral held at the school’s gym on Saturday.

During the service, speakers reminisced about the beloved administrator, saying his determination and dedication improved the district, creating a building block for the community.

“David approached you to talk to you with no personal agenda of his own,” Barry Dodson said. “What he wanted to do was find out what he could do for you. And he did that over and over again. So thank you, for all that you did.”

The district said Hicks will continue to be missed.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.