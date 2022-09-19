Sulphur fire burns 3 acres at Chickasaw Recreation Area
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A fire in Sulphur burned down three acres at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area Sunday afternoon, according to the National Parks Service.
It started as a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon near Catfish Bottoms, according to a press release from the park.
Reports stated the fire spread from the vehicle, to a tow truck and then to nearby grass.
Firefighters from Sulphur, Dougherty, and Rock Prairie assisted the National Park Service to get the flames under control by 5 p.m.
The press release stated there were no injuries.
