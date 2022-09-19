Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1 million worth of drugs has been released.

34-year-old Ernesto Moreno-Romero was taken into custody after officers said they found Heroin laced with Fentanyl and Cocaine in an Oakridge area home.

Sheriff’s said during the search, officers located and seized approximately 22 pounds (10 Kilos) of Heroin laced with Fentanyl and 11 pounds (5 Kilos) of Cocaine. Moreno-Romero was also arrested at the residence.

Police said more than more than $1 million dollars worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke County. (Cooke County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, their federal partners with the Homeland Security Investigations Division also intercepted 176 pounds (80 Kilos) of Methamphetamine which was in transport and destined to be delivered to the same residence.

Sheriff’s said The total street value of the drugs combined is well over $1 million dollars.

Moreno Romero was booked into the Cooke County Jail on a $200 thousand bond.

