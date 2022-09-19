Woman shot at Sherman motel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Police said around 7:40 a.m. they received a call of shots fired at the Crossroads Inn Motel on Texoma Parkway.
When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
Police said the woman was alert and stable when she was transported to the hospital.
Police said the suspect in the shooting is at large as of 9 a.m. Monday
Officers said at this time it is unknown what led up to the shooting.
