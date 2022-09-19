Woman shot at Sherman motel

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.

Police said around 7:40 a.m. they received a call of shots fired at the Crossroads Inn Motel on Texoma Parkway.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Police said the woman was alert and stable when she was transported to the hospital.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is at large as of 9 a.m. Monday

Officers said at this time it is unknown what led up to the shooting.

