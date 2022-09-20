Texoma Local
2 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Colbert

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - OHP said two people were flown to the hospital after a vehicle going more than 100 mph crashed and rolled over Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one of their troopers was conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle going 85 mph near South Franklin Road, but the driver took off, going even faster and reaching speeds between 120 to 130 mph.

Troopers said the driver, who admitted to seeing the officers trying to pull her over, eventually ran off the road.

OHP said the driver was a juvenile.

Troopers said both the driver and the passenger had serious injuries.

OHP said the driver could face charges of pursuing reckless driving and attempting to allude police.

