Bicyclist flown to hospital after hit-and-run

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said a vehicle fled the scene after crashing into a bicyclist Sunday evening.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened near 36109 OK-9, approximately 3.6 miles east of Seminole.

Troopers said 29-year-old Zackary Cartwright was headed east on the two lane road, when a vehicle going the opposite direction hit him, throwing him off the road.

OHP said the vehicle then left the scene.

Cartwright was flown to OU Medical in stable condition with head and internal injuries.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

