Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Biden discusses campaign finance reform measure

President Joe Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting...
President Joe Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2022 - which would disclose donors of more than $10,000 during an election cycle.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden boosted efforts to reform campaign finance laws in remarks Tuesday from the White House, media sources indicate.

Biden talked about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2022 - which would disclose donors of more than $10,000 during an election cycle.

S. 4822, sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, targets sources of “dark money” such as super political action committees and faces long odds in the evenly divided Senate.

Dark money causes damage to democracy, Biden said, flooding elections with money with can’t be traced.

“Dark money has become so common in our elections,” he said. “I believe sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1...
Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust
A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning.
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack
The Caddo Mills Police Department are asking for help locating a missing person.
Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250 million; 47 people charged
An Alabama woman filed a lawsuit saying she was served cleaning chemicals instead of coffee at...
Woman sues McDonald’s after she says she was served chemicals instead of coffee
Shannon Nelson said the blast shook her bed 'almost like an earthquake' Tuesday morning.
Apartment building resident describes blast