The city of Durant makes important plans for University Blvd construction

By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Durant city council members gave the ok for the surety to complete the project on University Blvd.

Mayor Oden Grube said, “Basically, what we’re making a motion for is for the staff to proceed with notice to the performance of the bonding company.”

A surety bond is used to protect the city in the event of unexpected and costly contracting issues.

Council members expressed their concern and need to limit the city’s liability.

Council member Mike Morris asked, “So we are on the hook for the difference between the original contract and what we already paid correct? Anything over that, the surety company has to pay?”

To which the clerk responded with, “That’s my understanding.”

This would cap the amount the city would have to spend on any extra construction costs.

However it is unclear on whether the city would be held accountable if any affected businesses sue the city.

Council member Morris then asked, “If we were sued by a business owner on that strip for lost income or something like that, would the surety cover that, or are we on the hook if we receive an unfavorable verdict?”

A question which couldn’t be answered without the City Attorney present.

The construction was supposed to be finished by early summer of 2022, now the construction company is giving the city a December 27th completion date.

City Attorney, Thomas Marcum was not present at Friday’s meeting.

The clerk said he was called to court unexpectedly.

Durant’s next special called city council meeting is scheduled for October 11th.

