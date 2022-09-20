Colbert exit ramp off Highway 69/75 moves as ODOT constructs weigh station ahead of Highway 91

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - The exit off Highway 69/75, just before Highway 91, now added to the list of construction woes for Oklahoma drivers.

“I’ve been seeing post on the Colbert page from around here that people are a little confused on where to exit since they’ve redone it, and a lot of people keep saying you better be careful of where you exit,” said Molly Henley, a driver. “It’s really confusing how they have it right now.”

ODOT said its a part of a project to improve point of entry weigh stations, like the one just north of Highway 91.

“The weigh stations are integral to Oklahoma in that it allows OHP and the Corporation Commission to help identify trucks that are overweight and to help them comply better so to not affect our roadways as they can when they are oversized,” said Mills Leslie, an ODOT spokesperson.

For the project, the old ramp was closed off with a new one recently opening up a few feet ahead of it.

“I think they could have set it up a little bit better with the signage and the cones,” said Henley.

ODOT said it hears drivers’ concerns.

“It can be a little confusing with a new ramp right there in the area and the old one closed off,” said Leslie. “Certainly, we are going to take another look at that and see if there is anything we can do to improve it and make it a little easier for drivers.”

After News 12 talked with ODOT, it announced the construction company would reopen both lanes going northbound by Wednesday, partially in response to the concerns.

It said it may have to temporarily close again mid-October until crews finish the weigh station in December.

ODOT added another virtual weigh station will go on the southbound side of Highway 69/75 near the Highway 91 intersection as well.

