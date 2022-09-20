Court rules for officer in Oklahoma teen’s death lawsuit

Texoma Local
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An appeals court ruling could mean the end of a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a Black teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was shot and killed by suburban Oklahoma City police in 2019.

Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis was naked when he broke into an Edmond home in April 2019 and attacked two officers.

Attorneys for Lewis’ parents said the teenager was experiencing a mental breakdown when the officers “unjustifiably” shot him.

The Oklahoman reported on Saturday that a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver has ruled in favor of Officer Denton Scherman, who fired the fatal shots, saying he was entitled to qualified immunity for his actions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

