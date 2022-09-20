Denison looking to keep rolling in district play as they take on Lovejoy

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After winning their first district game over Greenville, the Denison Yellow Jackets have a much different task at hand in their next opponent as they welcome in the Lovejoy Leopards in week four.

Last season, the Leopards dominated the Yellow Jackets in their only match up of the season defeating them 49-7. Yet, this year the Yellow Jackets have started the season 3-1 and have built up solid momentum heading into this year’s contest.

Denison head coach Brent Whitson said, “They’re a really good football team, a really good football program. Chris inherited something that was starting to build and he has capitalized on it and they have outstanding personnel. They have great support in the community, great support in the school district, you see the results on the field. We’ll have to play really well and we intend to.”

