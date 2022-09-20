Texoma Local
Ladonia Police Department no longer in service

The Ladonia Police Department is officially out of service.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - The Ladonia Police Department is officially out of service.

In a statement on social media, Chief Howard Day said the department had been out of service since September 12, 2022.

“Our department consisted of of highly trained, non-paid volunteers who gave their time, money and resources to build the department,” Day said.

According to the statement, last year the department handled 43 calls for service, made 58 traffic stops, and drove over 4 thousand miles on patrol.

Day said officers paid for $850 in fuel and over a $1,000 in vehicle repairs and maintenance. Officers also volunteered 1,422 hours for the City of Ladonia, which is approximately $24,000 in free labor.

According to the statement, the department was also awarded $69,500 in grant money that paid for a new patrol vehicle and mandated reporting software upgrades.

Day said the department consisted of 116 years of combined experience, including:

  • 3 Master Peace Officers
  • 4 Mental Health Officers
  • 4 Instructors/Advanced Instructors
  • 3 Sexual Assault-Family Violence Investigators
  • 2 Police Snipers
  • 1 Hostage Negotiator
  • 1 Crime Prevention Inspector
  • 3 Firearms Instructors
  • 3 Court Security Officers
  • 2 Jailers
  • 1 School Based Enforcement Officer and more

“To the former city leaders, city staff, FISD, and citizens that have supported our efforts over the last three years, thank you!” Day said. “We wish you well!”

