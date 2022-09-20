Texoma Local
Man accused of masturbating in Ardmore mall

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police have arrested a man that they said, they have been trying to catch for a while, for indecent exposure.

Ardmore Police said Floyd Whiting is accused of going into the Shops at Ardmore mall, and looking through windows at women, and touching himself for sexual gratification.

According to law enforcement, they had been called several times about the issue, but in the past Whiting disappeared before they arrived.

This time, police found him.

Police said Whiting attempted to get away, but was cornered.

