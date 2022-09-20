Parking fees waived at Oklahoma State Parks on Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma is making is easier to get out for National Public Lands Day.

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at Oklahoma State Parks on Saturday, September 24.

According to a press release from the department, National Public Lands Day is held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, and was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation.

Oklahoma’s 38 state parks currently make up over 80,000 acres of public land in the state. The State of Oklahoma owns 25,000 of those acres and leases the remaining 55,000 acres from various government entities.

To learn more about Oklahoma State Parks, visit TravelOK.com/Parks.

