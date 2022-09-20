Texoma Local
Semi-truck spins and crashes on highway

A very frightening crash for anyone driving on Highway 78 in Bryan County Monday.
A very frightening crash for anyone driving on Highway 78 in Bryan County Monday.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A very frightening crash for anyone driving on Highway 78 in Bryan County Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semi-truck spun across several lanes of the highway and then overturned.

Troopers said it happened when the semi-driver failed to get around a left turn on Highway 78, just north of the Red River.

OHP said the truck went off the right side of the road, over corrected, and rotated 180 degrees before finally coming to a rest. When it finally stopped, the semi was on the left side of the road.

Troopers said the driver was taken to Texoma Medical Center.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

