Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man

CADDO MILLS, Texas (KXII) - The Caddo Mills Police Department are asking for help locating a missing person.

Police said 84-year-old Alvin Dison was last seen on County Road 2700 in Caddo Mills at 10:19 a.m. Monday.

Police said Dison is 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes.

According to police Dison was last seen wearing a gray fedora, blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Dison also has an oblong birth mark on his harm.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts you can contact the Caddo Mills Police Department at 903-527-3122.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, this photograph depicts the exact clothing being worn by Dison. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

