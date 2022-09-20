SOSU saw record enrollment following the pandemic

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University announced that this fall, the university has reached record enrollment.

SOSU President Dr. Thomas Newsom said, “the work that we’ve done in terms of continuing to make an education at Southeastern affordable and accessible has really paid off.”

According to Southeastern, this fall’s enrollment has reached 5,376 students.

“We really feel like we’re finally coming out of the COVID pandemic last fall,” said Dr. Newsom.

The previous enrollment record was set in fall of 2020, with an enrollment of 5,339 students.

“Our students seem to be more engaged than ever before and more excited to be here,” added Dr. Newsom.

Student body president, Madison Hunt said, “it’s just a really good place to be and I’m glad to call it home.”

The culture on campus seems to have a role of attracting students.

“Even before I became a student, it felt like everybody was family. It felt like anybody I could go up to on the sidewalk would be like ‘hey, how are you doing today’. It was that sense of community that attracted me to Southeastern,” Hunt added.

SOSU expects growth for years to come.

“This summer we announced the creation of the new John Massey Leadership Scholarship Program that will sit our first class next fall so we think that will help us with enrollment; we announced that we’re adding a women’s intercollegiate golf team and that will help us attract more freshman,” said Dr. Newsom.

