Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

SOSU saw record enrollment following the pandemic

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University announced that this fall, the university has reached record enrollment.

SOSU President Dr. Thomas Newsom said, “the work that we’ve done in terms of continuing to make an education at Southeastern affordable and accessible has really paid off.”

According to Southeastern, this fall’s enrollment has reached 5,376 students.

“We really feel like we’re finally coming out of the COVID pandemic last fall,” said Dr. Newsom.

The previous enrollment record was set in fall of 2020, with an enrollment of 5,339 students.

“Our students seem to be more engaged than ever before and more excited to be here,” added Dr. Newsom.

Student body president, Madison Hunt said, “it’s just a really good place to be and I’m glad to call it home.”

The culture on campus seems to have a role of attracting students.

“Even before I became a student, it felt like everybody was family. It felt like anybody I could go up to on the sidewalk would be like ‘hey, how are you doing today’. It was that sense of community that attracted me to Southeastern,” Hunt added.

SOSU expects growth for years to come.

“This summer we announced the creation of the new John Massey Leadership Scholarship Program that will sit our first class next fall so we think that will help us with enrollment; we announced that we’re adding a women’s intercollegiate golf team and that will help us attract more freshman,” said Dr. Newsom.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1...
Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust
A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning.
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

Latest News

It’s unclear how the semi hit the lights but Van Alsytne PD said there are no injuries and...
Traffic lights at the intersection of Van Alstyne Pkwy, Hwy 5 took out by semi
Judge Brown was confirmed in 2019, but due to COVID-19, she was just officially sworn in.
Judge Ada Brown named the first female Choctaw federal judge
ODOT said the new ramp is part of a project to improve point of entry weigh stations, like the...
Colbert exit ramp off Highway 69/75 moves as ODOT constructs weigh station ahead of Highway 91
A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after an 84-year-old man was found.
Silver Alert canceled after elderly man found