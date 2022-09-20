Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.
The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Election Day is approaching quickly for Americans, but the question is: are you registered to vote?

The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012.

Hundreds of thousands of people participate each year. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

Each state has different registration requirements.

You can find out more about your area at Vote.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1...
Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust
A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning.
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember...
99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Troopers said a vehicle fled the scene after crashing into a bicyclist Sunday evening.
Bicyclist flown to hospital after hit-and-run