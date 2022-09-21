Texoma Local
Ardmore heading into first district match up of season against Noble

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After a rare bye-week for the Ardmore Tigers, they are back in action in week four for their first district match up of the year as they take on Noble.

So far, the Tigers have started the season 2-1 with wins over Lawton Ike and Shawnee. Yet, Ardmore knows that once their district schedule begins the games begin to magnify as the season continues.

Ardmore head coach Josh Newby said, “Everybody’s records are the same now. These games matter. So we’re going over to Noble, Oklahoma to take on a team that beat us last year in overtime. We’ve got our hands full but our kids are excited.”

