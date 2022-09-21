Texoma Local
Fall Begins Thursday, but Heat Continues

A decent surge of cool air arrives next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Summer ends and fall begins on Thursday with the Autumnal Equinox passing at 8:03 pm CDT. However, fall-style weather arrives a few days beyond the Equinox as we await a Sunday cold front. For Thursday, a weaker front will affect our northern counties, highs may remain in the 80s across locations like Pontotoc County while it will be mid to upper 90s for daytime highs for the majority of the area.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds will likely make Saturday the hottest day of the week with most locations around 100 degrees. A stronger cold front arrives Sunday morning and allows for a significant cool-down, highs should fall into the 80s with lows into the 50s by the middle of next week. So, a true taste of autumn is just a few days away!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

