Four More Hot Days...

Tuesday was another day with extreme temperatures across Texoma, highs were just short of records for the date, some of these records dating back more than 60 years.

Wednesday will be much the same, sunny and breezy with near record heat. A weak (dry) cold front arrives Thursday and it may knock highs down a few degrees across the northern half of Texoma, but overall temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above the norm.

A major shift in the upper-level steering winds allows for a northwesterly flow aloft and ushering in a moderately strong early fall cold front on Sunday. While rain is unlikely, it looks like we should get a few days of cooling behind the front, expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. Significant rain is not expected so we’re rapidly slipping deeper into a severe to extreme drought.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

