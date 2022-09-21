Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Four More Hot Days...

Then a “punch” of fall arrives Sunday!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday was another day with extreme temperatures across Texoma, highs were just short of records for the date, some of these records dating back more than 60 years.

Wednesday will be much the same, sunny and breezy with near record heat. A weak (dry) cold front arrives Thursday and it may knock highs down a few degrees across the northern half of Texoma, but overall temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above the norm.

A major shift in the upper-level steering winds allows for a northwesterly flow aloft and ushering in a moderately strong early fall cold front on Sunday. While rain is unlikely, it looks like we should get a few days of cooling behind the front, expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. Significant rain is not expected so we’re rapidly slipping deeper into a severe to extreme drought.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1...
Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust
A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning.
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

Latest News

Morning Weather 9/20/2022
Morning Weather 9/20/2022
Evening Forecast - Mon, Sept 19
Evening Forecast - Mon, Sept 19
Morning Weather 9/19/2022
Morning Weather 9/19/2022
Evening Forecast - Fri, Sept 16
Evening Forecast - Fri, Sept 16