Judge Ada Brown named the first female Choctaw federal judge

(KXII) -Judge Ada Brown is the first federal female Choctaw judge in history.

Judge Brown was confirmed in 2019, but due to COVID-19, she was just officially sworn in.

She now serves as the judge of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

“She finally got the opportunity to be recognized for her being the first female Choctaw judge in our history, to be named as a federal judge and that’s exciting for us,” said Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Gary Batton.

Chief Batton was able to stand in for Judge Brown’s father.

Along with being the first female Choctaw federal judge, Judge Brown is also the first African American woman to serve in the North District of Texas in more than 140 years.

