Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

NASA broadcasting asteroid redirect Monday

NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into...
NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA will broadcast its first attempt to modify the orbit of an asteroid on Monday.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will target a small asteroid called dimorphos.

NASA plans to use DART to smash head-first into the asteroid with the hope that it will slow it down and keep it from colliding with a larger asteroid.

NASA said there is no way for either asteroid or any material released by the collision to pose a threat to Earth.

DART is focused on real-world testing of how to protect Earth from actual threats.

NASA said being able to redirect asteroids that could potentially pose a threat in the future will be a major step forward for its planetary defense programs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
Police have arrested a man that they said, they have been trying to catch for a while, for...
Man accused of masturbating in Ardmore mall
OHP said two people were flown to the hospital Sunday night after a vehicle going more than 100...
2 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Colbert
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel

Latest News

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Opening statements set for trial against close Trump ally
Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Tom Barrack calls judicial process 'humbling'
The Washington Monument is seen in this file photo. The monument is temporarily closed because...
Washington Monument vandalized