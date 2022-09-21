Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Objections left and right at Sherman’s planning and zoning meeting

By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman’s planning and zoning meeting addressed residents’ concerns about a request made by contracting company, GOW properties.

One resident present at the meeting said, “I am extremely against it, and I will speak for my neighbors, who are not here today, they will all be 100 percent against this as well.”

One by one, Sherman residents voiced their disapproval of GOW’s request for a temporary zoning permit that would allow a concreate batch plant to operate near their homes.

A representative for GOW said, “If you give us a 2 week permit to run the plant and get it out, we can easily do that.”

However, Sherman resident Tara La Roche doesn’t want her two small children exposed to potential pollutants sometimes associated with batch plants.

The particulate matter can penetrate deep into the lungs.

La Roche said she fears even one day could be too long.

She said, “There’s no ongoing monitoring that occurs, so there’s no telling what’s released, how much is released because nobody knows. So whether it’s a day, a month, 6 months, its still going to be a known health issue.”

Despite the contractor’s promise to be in and out quickly, La Roche was skeptical.

She explained, “This developer is kind of already shown that they’re not a great neighbor. The re-grading of the lots back there has caused numerous issues, one of my neighbor’s homes has flooded due to the re-grading of the lots and so we don’t really have a lot of trust.”

After hearing the resident’s concerns, council members made a new motion.

In the end, the council approved an alternative plan to move the batch plant to a different residential area nearby.

La Roche said, “You’ve just moved the problem, it’s still a problem, it’s still a concreate batch plant. You’ve now just moved it to where it maybe is not affecting this set of neighbors, but it’s going to affect another set of neighbors.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1...
Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust
A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning.
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

Latest News

One by one, Sherman residents voiced their disapproval of GOW’s request for a temporary zoning...
Objections left and right at Sherman's planning and zoning meeting
It’s unclear how the semi hit the lights but Van Alsytne PD said there are no injuries and...
Traffic lights at the intersection of Van Alstyne Pkwy, Hwy 5 took out by semi
Judge Brown was confirmed in 2019, but due to COVID-19, she was just officially sworn in.
Judge Ada Brown named the first female Choctaw federal judge
According to Southeastern, this fall’s enrollment has reached 5,376 students.
SOSU saw record enrollment following the pandemic