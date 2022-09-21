Objections left and right at Sherman’s planning and zoning meeting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman’s planning and zoning meeting addressed residents’ concerns about a request made by contracting company, GOW properties.

One resident present at the meeting said, “I am extremely against it, and I will speak for my neighbors, who are not here today, they will all be 100 percent against this as well.”

One by one, Sherman residents voiced their disapproval of GOW’s request for a temporary zoning permit that would allow a concreate batch plant to operate near their homes.

A representative for GOW said, “If you give us a 2 week permit to run the plant and get it out, we can easily do that.”

However, Sherman resident Tara La Roche doesn’t want her two small children exposed to potential pollutants sometimes associated with batch plants.

The particulate matter can penetrate deep into the lungs.

La Roche said she fears even one day could be too long.

She said, “There’s no ongoing monitoring that occurs, so there’s no telling what’s released, how much is released because nobody knows. So whether it’s a day, a month, 6 months, its still going to be a known health issue.”

Despite the contractor’s promise to be in and out quickly, La Roche was skeptical.

She explained, “This developer is kind of already shown that they’re not a great neighbor. The re-grading of the lots back there has caused numerous issues, one of my neighbor’s homes has flooded due to the re-grading of the lots and so we don’t really have a lot of trust.”

After hearing the resident’s concerns, council members made a new motion.

In the end, the council approved an alternative plan to move the batch plant to a different residential area nearby.

La Roche said, “You’ve just moved the problem, it’s still a problem, it’s still a concreate batch plant. You’ve now just moved it to where it maybe is not affecting this set of neighbors, but it’s going to affect another set of neighbors.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.