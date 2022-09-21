SeaWorld inviting public to help name rescued baby dolphin

A worker helps a dolphin caught in a crab trap in Clearwater, Florida.
A worker helps a dolphin caught in a crab trap in Clearwater, Florida.(Clearwater Fire and Rescue)
By WWSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - SeaWorld Orlando is asking the public to help name a dolphin calf as it continues its recovery.

WWSB reports crews with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Clearwater Fire Rescue freed the calf from a crab trap in July near Clearwater Beach.

Rescuers said they didn’t see the calf’s mother that day after she alerted them to the situation by swimming in circles.

Representatives with SeaWorld Orlando said the young calf was found unresponsive when it was taken to a rehabilitation center. The dolphin was estimated to be 2 months old or less when it was found struggling and tangled in trap lines.

Officials said once the calf was freed from the entanglement, crews attempted to release it back into open water to reconnect with its mother, but the mammal was unable to swim on its own.

Crews ultimately said they decided that the dolphin required off-site rehabilitation.

Veterinary and animal care specialist teams reportedly provided hour-by-hour critical medical care, including bottle feedings of SeaWorld’s special formula, until the calf regained the strength to swim.

Representatives said the dolphin has been receiving such specialized care from the SeaWorld veterinary staff for nearly nine weeks. The calf has continued to show progress while gaining more than 10 pounds.

Currently, SeaWorld is inviting the public to help choose a name for the rescued dolphin. Suggestions can be made until Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1...
Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust
A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning.
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

Latest News

FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
It’s unclear how the semi hit the lights but Van Alsytne PD said there are no injuries and...
Traffic lights at the intersection of Van Alstyne Pkwy, Hwy 5 took out by semi
Judge Brown was confirmed in 2019, but due to COVID-19, she was just officially sworn in.
Judge Ada Brown named the first female Choctaw federal judge