Stop signs installed at deadly Southmayd intersection
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - Stop signs were installed Tuesday at a dangerous highway intersection in Southmayd.
Rumble strips are also now in place to alert drivers to the new 4-way stop at the intersections of State Highways 289 and 56.
That intersection was the site of two fatality crashes in the past two months, the most recent on Sept. 8 when an 88-year-old woman from Pottsboro was killed.
That crash was the third fatality at the intersection since 2010.
