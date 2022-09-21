Traffic lights at the intersection of Van Alstyne Pkwy, Hwy 5 took out by semi

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Traffic signals down in Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne Police told News 12 that a semi that was turning from Van Alstyne Pkwy onto Hwy 5 took out the traffic lights just before 1 p.m.

It’s unclear how the semi hit the lights but Van Alsytne PD said there are no injuries and TxDOT has been notified.

