Traffic lights at the intersection of Van Alstyne Pkwy, Hwy 5 took out by semi

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Traffic signals down in Van Alstyne.

Van Alstyne Police told News 12 that a semi that was turning from Van Alstyne Pkwy onto Hwy 5 took out the traffic lights just before 1 p.m.

It’s unclear how the semi hit the lights but Van Alsytne PD said there are no injuries and TxDOT has been notified.

