TX-DPS trains Okla. Officers on how to spot Human Trafficking, Crimes Against Children

(KXII) -In Durant, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Tribal Police hosted the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS is conducting a two day seminar and the program is called Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC).

DPS Lt. Greg Reyero said, “It’s a collection of different law enforcement agencies through the region who are in attendance, there’s also people from victim services and also from local child advocacy centers.”

The program focuses on human trafficking and crimes against children, “which trains our front line officers to recognize the indicators of an at risk child, potential victim, or a high risk threat against a child,” added Lt. Reyero.

IPC is funded by a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant through the U.S. Department of Justice

“We’re hoping this is the first one that will lead to many more partnerships within the State of Oklahoma and with the tribal community,” Lt. Reyero said.

DPS said 25 agencies in Oklahoma are in attendance.

“The partnerships between Oklahoma and Texas are important because we share a border and we have a lot of major pipeline interstates that run between and we understand that children can be trafficked between states,” said Lt. Reyero.

Lt. Reyero wants attendees to take away, “law enforcement has to stop waiting for children to ask for help. If we’re having them wait to ask for help or having the child have to do that, that puts responsibility of the rescue of the child squarely on the shoulder of that child and that’s not their job, that’s our job.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.