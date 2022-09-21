Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a business early Tuesday morning that began with an elderly business owner attacked and ended after he fought back.

Officers said just before 6:30 a.m. the owner of Danny’s Paint and Body on South Travis Street told police he was attacked and pepper-sprayed by someone as he was walking into work.

The suspect tried to take a briefcase the owner was carrying but officers said the victim fought back and the suspect retreated.

When he started to come back, the owner pulled out a handgun and fired at least one round. The suspect then fled.

The victim told police the suspect was wearing a face covering and all black clothing.

Police said no evidence was recovered that indicated anyone was struck by the gunshot.

Police said the crime remains under investigation.

