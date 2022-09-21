Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was arrested in Wilson Sunday after police say he was caught inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child.

Wilson Police said officers were called to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle after the child’s mother walked in and witnessed her boyfriend, Jace Mason, 19, lying naked and touching the child, and called police.

Police said when Mason heard the sirens of an approaching police vehicle, he tried to flee but another man in the residence chased him, tackled him and held him down until police arrived.

Mason was arrested and charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

On Sunday September 18, 2022 The Wilson Police Department was dispatched to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle.

