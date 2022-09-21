Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant

Jace Mason
Jace Mason(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was arrested in Wilson Sunday after police say he was caught inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child.

Wilson Police said officers were called to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle after the child’s mother walked in and witnessed her boyfriend, Jace Mason, 19, lying naked and touching the child, and called police.

Police said when Mason heard the sirens of an approaching police vehicle, he tried to flee but another man in the residence chased him, tackled him and held him down until police arrived.

Mason was arrested and charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

On Sunday September 18, 2022 The Wilson Police Department was dispatched to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle. When...

Posted by Wilson Police Department, Wilson Oklahoma on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
Police have arrested a man that they said, they have been trying to catch for a while, for...
Man accused of masturbating in Ardmore mall
OHP said two people were flown to the hospital Sunday night after a vehicle going more than 100...
2 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Colbert
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
A very frightening crash for anyone driving on Highway 78 in Bryan County Monday.
Semi-truck spins and crashes on highway

Latest News

Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
One by one, Sherman residents voiced their disapproval of GOW’s request for a temporary zoning...
Residents voice concerns over proposed concrete batch plant near Sherman neighborhood
One by one, Sherman residents voiced their disapproval of GOW’s request for a temporary zoning...
Objections left and right at Sherman's planning and zoning meeting
It’s unclear how the semi hit the lights but Van Alsytne PD said there are no injuries and...
Traffic lights at the intersection of Van Alstyne Pkwy, Hwy 5 took out by semi