Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

WWII Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Just keep living’

A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas. (Source: KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A World War II Air Force veteran is celebrating a century of life.

KBTX reports Dale Miller celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family, friends and community members helped throw the veteran a party at a senior living facility.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and was in the armed forces as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management team at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living to 100 years old, Miller said, “just keep living.”

Miller’s family said he enjoys rotisserie chicken, but he also has a sweet tooth for ice cream and cake.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is now under police custody after a woman was shot at a Sherman motel Monday morning.
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
A Fort Worth man was booked into the Garvin County Jail after troopers said he led them on a...
Fort Worth man charged after leading troopers on high speed chase
The name of the man arrested Thursday in a Cooke County drug bust that netted more than $1...
Suspect identified in Cooke County drug bust
A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning.
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning.
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

Latest News

Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family
Uncounted prison deaths hearing recap-Louisiana Family