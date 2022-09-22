North Texas Giving Day preview event in Downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It was a packed house at the Railyard in Downtown Denison.

Lauryn Wise of United way said, “My favorite part of all this is everybody coming together.”

21 non profits with one mission of helping others through their service.

The executive director of Family Promise of Grayson County, Leigh Walker said, “I’m with Family Promise of Grayson County and we serve families that are either facing or experiencing homelessness.”

Grayson Crisis Center, Goodwill, United Way, and even Austin College is getting ready for North Texas Giving Day.

Wise said, “It’s so nice to be in a setting where we’re all benefitting from the same thing and working together.”

These organizations are benefiting from generous donors, who are already showing their support.

Weigh said, “Money is always an issue. We would probably use the money that we raised through this program, The North Texas Giving Day, to assist families either with rent, utilities, car payments, something like that.”

If you weren’t able to make it to The Railyard, don’t worry because Thursday you can donate to your non profit of choice online at NTX Giving Day 2022 (northtexasgivingday.org).

Stephen Doss of Goodwill, left us with an important message.

He said, “Love those who are around you, be thankful for those that you have in your own life... there’s always something out there for you, please know that.”

