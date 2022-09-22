Recreational marijuana won’t be voted on this November

OKLAHOMA (KXII) -The Oklahoma Supreme Court announced that State Question 8-20, which if passed would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21, will not be on November’s ballot.

Dustin Belvin, owner of The Remedy, said “I’m visibly angry about it”.

There were enough petitions needed to put the issue on this election’s ballot, “we did our part,” Belvin said.

However due to deadline challenges, it won’t be an option for voters this November.

“We don’t know necessary that it will get pushed back for two years there’s still the possibility of a special election, which I think every single one of us should get out there and start pushing for,” Belvin said.

Mark Woodward from Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said there are many cons to recreational marijuana being passed.

“We are investigating well over 1,000 farms in Oklahoma that are tied to criminal organizations across the United States. There’s labor trafficking, sex trafficking, they’re tied to other drugs being brought in ketamine that we’ve seized on these farms,” said Woodward.

But Tanner Mcaden at Tru Med Dispensary said the positives outweigh any negative.

“We have transitioned people off pharmaceutical medications that they’re taking regularly to now they don’t even take them at all. We’ve stemmed people off many different substances,” said Mcaden.

The future of this issue is in limbo.

Right now the governor can call for a special election or it can be placed on the ballot in the next election, in 2024.

