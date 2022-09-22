Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Recreational marijuana won’t be voted on this November

The governor can call for a special election or it can be placed on the ballot in the next...
The governor can call for a special election or it can be placed on the ballot in the next election, in 2024.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) -The Oklahoma Supreme Court announced that State Question 8-20, which if passed would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21, will not be on November’s ballot.

Dustin Belvin, owner of The Remedy, said “I’m visibly angry about it”.

There were enough petitions needed to put the issue on this election’s ballot, “we did our part,” Belvin said.

However due to deadline challenges, it won’t be an option for voters this November.

“We don’t know necessary that it will get pushed back for two years there’s still the possibility of a special election, which I think every single one of us should get out there and start pushing for,” Belvin said.

Mark Woodward from Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said there are many cons to recreational marijuana being passed.

“We are investigating well over 1,000 farms in Oklahoma that are tied to criminal  organizations across the United States. There’s labor trafficking, sex trafficking, they’re tied to other drugs being brought in ketamine that we’ve seized on these farms,” said Woodward.

But Tanner Mcaden at Tru Med Dispensary said the positives outweigh any negative.

“We have transitioned people off pharmaceutical medications that they’re taking regularly to now they don’t even take them at all. We’ve stemmed people off many different substances,” said Mcaden.

The future of this issue is in limbo.

Right now the governor can call for a special election or it can be placed on the ballot in the next election, in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jace Mason
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
One by one, Sherman residents voiced their disapproval of GOW’s request for a temporary zoning...
Residents voice concerns over proposed concrete batch plant near Sherman neighborhood
Police have arrested a man that they said, they have been trying to catch for a while, for...
Man accused of masturbating in Ardmore mall

Latest News

Recreational marijuana.
Oklahoma court: Weed question won’t make November ballot
21 non profits with one mission of helping others through their service, come together to raise...
North Texas Giving Day preview event in Downtown Denison
21 non profits with one mission of helping others through their service, come together to raise...
North Texas Giving Day preview event
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery